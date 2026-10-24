Luke Littler defeated Willie O'Connor 6:3 in the first round of the European Darts Championship in Dortmund, Germany. He hit six maximum 180s and advanced to the second round, where he will play Nathan Aspinall, Sky Sports reports.

Match against Aspinall

For the 19-year-old Littler, the European Championship is an opportunity to win the only major tournament he has not yet claimed in his first two years on the darts scene.

Before the tournament, Littler had not played since his surprise defeat at the Youth World Championship. During the break, he trained and played in several exhibition matches. The darts player said he changed his grip and throwing technique because he had plenty of time to prepare.

According to Littler, he recently hit a nine-darter in the DartCounter app and decided to stick with the new approach while it works. In his next match, he will face Aspinall, who defeated Cristo Reyes 6:3.

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Van Gerwen eliminated

Aspinall trailed Reyes but then won four legs in a row. During that run, he finished legs with throws of 134, 112 and 90 points.

Four-time European Championship winner Michael van Gerwen also ended his run in the tournament. The Dutchman lost 3:6 to fellow countryman Kevin Doets, who will face Krzysztof Ratajski in the second round.

Jermaine Wattimena, Jonny Clayton, Martin Schindler and Josh Rock also advanced to the second round. All 16 participants in the next stage will play on Saturday, with Littler's match against Aspinall scheduled for the evening session. Second-round matches will be played to 10 winning legs.

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