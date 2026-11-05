LIV Golf is preparing to wind down operations after financial company BC Partners Credit withdrew from a deal on potential funding. As BBC Sport reports, the investor had considered providing up to $300 million in funding for a new tournament format known as LIV 2.0, but decided not to proceed with the deal.

Failed relaunch attempt

The need for a new investor arose after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, PIF, stopped supporting LIV Golf in April. The league subsequently filed for bankruptcy protection last month. PIF provided a loan to finance the restructuring process.

According to BBC Sport, the team working on LIV 2.0 had commitments from co-investors, support within the golf community and around 30 players who had agreed to join the project. They included major winners. At the same time, the outlet's sources said that the organizers were unable to reach the necessary agreements in time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Hearing in the case

The league had to demonstrate sufficient player support to continue operating in 2027. It is expected that at a court hearing on Thursday, PIF will state that the LIV 2.0 proposal is not viable.

One of the best-known players to join LIV Golf in 2022, Lee Westwood, said on Tuesday that he had not been presented with an acceptable proposal for the new format. According to him, there are still many issues in the LIV 2.0 plan that need to be worked out. Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia had already left the project earlier.

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