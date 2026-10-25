In the United States, the LIV Golf league paid $15.6 million to seven executives between the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund's announcement that it would end financial support and the league's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. As Korea Herald reports, this follows from documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey.

Payments to executives

The largest payment went to LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil — $6.375 million. Chief Financial Officer David Phillips was paid $3.37 million on June 24 as compensation for continuing his work, while Chief Legal Officer John Ruzich received $2.6 million. O'Neil received $6.375 million on the same day.

O'Neil was also paid a $2.7 million bonus on February 13. Former LIV Golf first CEO Greg Norman, who left the position in January 2025, received a $5.8 million payment as part of a settlement and a $3.6 million bonus on September 26 of the same year.

Player payments and creditor claims

Court materials also contain information on 129 payments to creditors during the 90 days before the bankruptcy filing. During the year before the filing on September 8, player Jon Rahm was paid $26 million. Other payments to athletes included nearly $13.9 million to Bryson DeChambeau, $10.7 million to Dustin Johnson, and about $2.5 million each to Cameron Smith and Bubba Watson.

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LIV Golf also faced two lawsuits over unpaid services. Canada's Mobbi Systems Group is seeking more than $1 million for the Any Shot, Any Time broadcast feature, while Colorado-based Fresh Tape Media is seeking $1.2 million for producing LIV Golf media days. Both companies are listed among 129 creditors with unsecured claims.

League restructuring

The Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund has spent more than $5 billion on LIV Golf since the league launched in June 2022. According to the source, the fund's financing of the league is to end after the 2026 season. BC Partners Credit has pledged up to $300 million to support the LIV 2.0 project.

The new version of the league provides for at least 10 tournaments, an emphasis on team golf, and prize purses of about $9 million instead of $20 million for individual competitions. A bankruptcy hearing is scheduled for November 5.

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