Liverpool beat Brighton 2-0 at Anfield in a Premier League match, ending their opponents’ run of four consecutive victories. Thanks to this result, the team moved up to fourth place in the standings, The Guardian reports.

Two goals before the break

The scoring was opened in the 17th minute following an attack involving Florian Wirtz and Ronald Araujo. Wirtz’s shot changed direction after several deflections off Pascal Gross, who was ultimately credited with an own goal.

Four minutes later, Alexander Isak doubled the hosts’ advantage. Bradley Barcola intercepted an unsuccessful clearance by Olivier Boscagli and passed to Isak, who accurately struck into the far corner. It was Isak’s sixth league goal of the season and his third in consecutive league matches.

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Brighton’s missed chances

Before Liverpool’s first goal, Yasin Ayari could have put Brighton ahead, but fired over the crossbar. In the second half, he also hit the post after a risky pass by Alisson returned the ball to the opponents.

Before the game, Brighton were in third place, having won their previous four Premier League matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding none. At Anfield, the team had 64% possession but managed only one shot on target. Liverpool had four shots on target and held on to their advantage until the final whistle.

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