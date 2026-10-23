Latvian public media outlet LSM has decided not to broadcast the opening and closing ceremonies of the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, as well as other Games events in which representatives of Russia — an aggressor state — and Belarus will compete under national flags. This was reported by LSM English.

Games in Dakar

The Summer Youth Olympic Games will take place in the Senegalese capital from October 31 to November 13, 2026. Latvia will be represented at the tournament by 18 athletes in 12 sports.

Initially, athletes from Russia and Belarus were expected to compete with neutral status — without national flags and symbols. However, Estonian public broadcaster ERR received confirmation from the International Olympic Committee that both countries will compete at the Games under their own flags.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Coverage of Latvian athletes

LSM stated that it considers the normalization of the presence of aggressor states at international sporting events unacceptable while Russia's war against Ukraine continues and Belarus supports Russian aggression.

The media outlet will continue covering the performances of Latvian participants. From November 2 to 13, daily reviews of the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar will air at 16:25 on LSM.lv, the Replay.lv platform, and the LTV7 television channel. They will cover the achievements of Latvian athletes, the sports in which they compete, and the development of youth sports.

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