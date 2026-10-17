Polish tennis player Magdalena Fręch ended her campaign in the qualifying draw of the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo, China, by withdrawing from her match against Han Shi. According to Interia Sport, the Chinese player won the first set 6-4, and the match was not completed in the second set.

Medical assistance on court

With Shi leading 4-3 in the first set, Fręch called a physiotherapist onto the court. The outlet noted that this could have been related to discomfort in the hip area or abdominal muscles.

After the medical timeout, the Polish player returned to the match and had three break points to level the score at 4-4, but did not convert them. Shi maintained her advantage and won the first set.

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Fifth seed eliminated

At the start of the second set, Fręch held her serve and then earned two break points that could have put her ahead. After three more rallies, she stopped the match.

Fręch was seeded fifth in qualifying. Before the start of the qualifying draw, she had been waiting for possible withdrawals that could have secured her a place in the main draw, but ultimately began the tournament in qualifying.

At the time of the match, Han Shi was ranked 217th in the WTA rankings. After Fręch's exit, Katarzyna Kawa remained among the Polish tennis players in the next round of qualifying and is set to play Daria Snigur.

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