Rory McIlroy completed the first round of the DP World India Championship in New Delhi, India, at two under par — 70. After a playing day partially suspended due to thunder and lightning, he shares 13th place and trails the leader by four shots. Sky Sports reports.

Four-hour weather delay

McIlroy started on the par-four 10th hole and made a bogey there. Before completing his first nine holes, he made birdies on the 13th, 15th and 18th holes, completing them in 34 shots. On the second hole, the golfer added another birdie, but made his second bogey of the round on the third, before finishing the final six holes at par.

Play was suspended while McIlroy was playing his second nine due to thunder and lightning in the area of the course. The players spent four hours off the course, and the competition resumed at 16:00 local time. After the round, McIlroy said he was generally pleased with his start, although he believed he could have taken a few more opportunities after play resumed.

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Interim results

The interim leaderboard among players who completed the round is led by Denmark's Niklas Norgaard with a score of 66, or six under par. Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin is among a group of players at five under; they also include Eugenio Chacarra, who is second in the Race to Dubai standings.

Scots Scott Jamieson, Ewen Ferguson and Bob MacIntyre started the tournament with rounds of 68. Tommy Fleetwood completed the round at two under, the same as McIlroy: on his final ninth hole, he dropped two shots after a tee shot sent the ball into the bushes. Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed started later due to the delay and managed to play only four holes, standing two over par. The final four groups did not start the first round at all, which will continue on Friday.

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