Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Saturday's Singapore Grand Prix sprint. At the same time, the stewards will review an incident in the first segment of sprint qualifying, when the Dutchman overtook Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton in a yellow-flag zone, Sky Sports reports.

Sprint qualifying results

In the final qualifying segment, Verstappen completed only one fast lap at the end of the session and edged Mercedes' George Russell by just over a tenth of a second. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished third after temporarily leading the timesheets following the first attempt.

McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris took fourth and fifth places respectively. Hamilton completed qualifying in sixth, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli set the seventh-best time in the other Mercedes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Yellow-flag incident

The incident to be reviewed by the stewards occurred in SQ1 after Cadillac's Sergio Perez crashed into the barriers, leaving debris on the track. Yellow flags were in force in that section, and overtaking is prohibited in such zones. According to Sky Sports, Verstappen said over the radio that he had let Hamilton back through.

The start of the second qualifying segment was delayed due to a timing issue: some results from the final SQ1 laps were initially not recorded. The session continued after the final order was confirmed.

Russell qualified second in a Mercedes of the previous specification. According to the outlet, he is due to serve a grid penalty in Sunday's main Grand Prix.

Read us on