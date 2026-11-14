Malders has finalized Ukraine's starting lineup for the match against Northern Ireland

The coaching staff of the Ukrainian national team has selected the starting lineup for the match against Northern Ireland in the next round of the 2026/27 Nations League.

The Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine match will take place on November 14 in Belfast. The game will be held at Windsor Park Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. Kyiv time.

The head coach of the “Blue-and-Yellows,” Andrea Maldera, kept his word and put his trust in Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. The defensive line will consist of Illia Zabarnyi of France’s PSG, center back Eduard Sarapiy of Zhytomyr’s “Polissya,” Donetsk “Shakhtar” captain Mykola Matvienko, and Vitalii Mykolenko of Liverpool’s “Everton.”

The midfield will feature Oleksii Kashchuk (Qarabağ), Oleg Ocheretko of Shakhtar, midfielder Yegor Yarmolyuk of England’s Brentford, Yegor Yarmolyuk, and Benfica midfielder Georgiy Sudakov. The attack will feature Danylo Sikan (Anderlecht) and Roman Yaremchuk, a forward for Olympiacos Piraeus.

The full starting lineup for the Ukrainian national team: Trubin – Zabarnyi, Sarapii, Matvienko, Mykolenko – Kashchuk, Ocheretko, Yarmolyuk, Sudakov – Sikan, Yaremchuk.

Earlier, the Ukrainian U-19 national team pulled off a sensational victory over Italy in the Euro 2027 qualifiers.

As a reminder, Bukovyna confidently defeated Livy Bereg in a rescheduled UPL match.

Earlier, UEFA appointed a referee who has been lucky for the Ukrainian national team to officiate the Nations League match.

Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine: Where and when to watch this key Nations League match.

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