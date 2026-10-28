In the United States, former NBA guard Malik Beasley plans to plead guilty on December 9 in a federal bribery and conspiracy case related to betting. His attorney, Steve Haney, told ESPN and The Athletic, The Japan Times reports.

Allegations of statistical manipulation

Prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York allege that Beasley deliberately influenced his results in certain statistical categories in at least four games. According to investigators, this was intended to allow people placing bets to profit during the 2023–2024 season, when the basketball player was with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Federal charges were brought against Beasley in June. Initially, he pleaded not guilty to all counts. He was charged with bribery in sports competitions, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

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Investigators' version and the player's career

According to the indictment, Beasley lost millions of dollars on betting during his career and agreed to adjust his own play so that his alleged accomplices could place bets on his statistics.

Beasley was selected by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft. Over nine seasons in the league, he played 578 games for Denver, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons, averaging 11.7 points per game. His NBA earnings amounted to nearly $60 million. Former NBA player Ed Davis is also charged in the same case and has pleaded not guilty.

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