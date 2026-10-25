Manchester United equalised against City in the 89th minute — Sky Sports News

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Manchester City in the Women’s Super League derby held on 25 October 2026 at Leigh Sports Village. Elisabeth Terland equalised in the 89th minute, ending Manchester City’s perfect start to the WSL season.

As Sky Sports reports, the first half ended goalless. After the break, the hosts created several dangerous chances: in the 55th minute, Terland was unable to beat Manchester City goalkeeper Yamashita from close range, while in the 60th minute Jess Park hit the crossbar.

Shaw’s goal in milestone match

Khadija Shaw opened the scoring, netting in her 100th WSL appearance. The Manchester City forward received the ball with her back to goal, turned in front of Dominique Janssen and fired a low shot through the defender’s legs.

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Late in the match, Manchester City could have extended their lead, but Maya Le Tissier cleared the ball off the goal line. Soon afterwards, Shaw failed to clear the ball following a delivery from Le Tissier, and Terland’s precise strike earned Manchester United a draw.

League standings

Before the derby, Manchester City had won all six of their opening WSL matches. After the draw, the team moved level on points with Chelsea at the top of the table but trail the London club on goal difference. Chelsea came from behind to beat Crystal Palace in their match.

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