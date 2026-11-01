Manchester City beat London City Lionesses 2-1 at Hayes Lane to move top of the Women’s Super League table. Sky Sports reports on the results of Sunday’s matches.

Manchester City victory

Before half-time, goalkeeper Mary Earps made a double save to prevent the opponents from opening the scoring. Soon afterwards, Bunny Shaw rounded the goalkeeper and scored her ninth goal of the season.

London City equalised following a set piece, with Jana Fernández heading the ball into the net. However, 122 seconds later Lauren Hemp put Manchester City back in front, finishing Mary Fowler’s pass. Shaw also hit the post, but two goals were enough for her team to win.

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Arsenal salvage a draw

In another match, Arsenal drew 1-1 with Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium. The hosts had 27 shots, but in the 25th minute Chasity Grant scored for Aston Villa with the team’s only shot of the match.

Goalkeeper Akane Okuma made eight saves, but in the 85th minute Alessia Russo headed in Stina Blackstenius’ cross to equalise. Arsenal tried to snatch victory late on, but the match ended in a draw.

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