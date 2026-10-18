In Brighton, United Kingdom, Manchester City beat Brighton 3-2 and extended their perfect start to the Women's Super League season. Andrée Jeglertz's team took a 3-0 lead within the opening 18 minutes: Shaw scored twice, while Niamh Charles netted her first goal for the club after joining in the summer. Before half-time, Brighton reduced the deficit through goals from Olivia García and Caitlin Hayes, but could not equalise, according to Sky Sports.

Chelsea score six against Tottenham

Manchester City retained a two-point advantage over Chelsea, who defeated Tottenham 6-2. Lauren James and Ellie Carpenter each scored twice for Sonia Bompastor's side. Tottenham levelled before half-time thanks to a goal from Matilda Vinberg, but Chelsea scored three times in nine minutes in the second half.

London City Lionesses beat Everton 2-1. Delphine Cascarino and Freya Godfrey scored in the first half, while Holly McNamara restored the suspense 20 minutes before the end of the match, scoring with a header after coming on as a substitute.

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Wins for Manchester United, Aston Villa and West Ham

Manchester United defeated bottom-of-the-table Charlton 3-1 and moved up to fifth place after their third consecutive league win. Ella Toone and Andrea Medina scored in the opening 13 minutes, Leah Davidson pulled one back, and Julia Zigiotti Olme made the score final just after the half-hour mark.

Aston Villa claimed their first win of the season, coming from behind to beat Liverpool 2-1. After an early goal by Natalia Ramos, Villa responded with a goal from Chasity Grant and a Grace Fisk own goal. In another match, Kelly Gago scored the only goal as West Ham beat Crystal Palace 1-0.

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