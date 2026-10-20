Snooker player Mark Allen lost 2-4 to Jordan Brown in the first round of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast, Northern Ireland. For the 40-year-old Allen, it was his first match since the World Championship semi-final in Sheffield in May, where he lost to Wu Yize.

Brown fought back after the opening frame

Allen won the first frame of the match between the two Northern Irish players, but the 39-year-old Brown won the next two. Allen levelled the score at 2-2, but Brown made breaks of 53 and 80 in the final two frames to advance to the next round.

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As BBC Sport reports, Allen became the 10th top-16 player to exit in the first round of this year's tournament. Other early losses included Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Selby.

Other results of the day

Three-time world champion Mark Williams defeated Robbie Williams 4-2. Michael Holt beat Zhou Yuelong 4-1. Last year, Brown reached the Northern Ireland Open quarter-finals, where he lost to Allen 2-5. Defending champion Jack Lisowski was due to play Anthony McGill in Tuesday's evening session.

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