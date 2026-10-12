In Troyes, France, Marseille won 2-0 in the final match of the sixth round of Ligue 1. The team ended a run of five defeats and left the French championship relegation zone.

Situation before the match

Before the start of Sunday’s game, the Marseille club was in the relegation zone. France 24 described the encounter as a match in which Marseille needed a victory.

The game in Troyes concluded the sixth-round Ligue 1 programme. The result allowed the team to improve its position in the standings and leave the dangerous area of the table.

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Goalscorers

Amine Harit and Himad Abdelli scored the two goals for Marseille. Harit is a Moroccan footballer, while Abdelli is an Algerian player.

France 24 noted in the video caption that Abdelli’s goal was his first for the Marseille club. The final score was 2-0.

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