France’s Marseille lost to Austria’s Sturm in Graz, Austria, in the third-round match of the Europa League league phase. As France 24 reports, the defeat was the Marseille club’s third in three matches in the tournament.

Early goal for the hosts

The hosts scored early in the match, and that goal was enough for Sturm to win. The match took place in Graz on October 22.

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Results of other French clubs

Other French teams in European competitions had mixed results. Lyon lost 0–3 to Hoffenheim, Rennes drew 2–2 away to Juventus, while Monaco defeated Freiburg 3–0.

The sports bulletin also reported that the next men’s and women’s Tour de France cycling races will start in the United Kingdom. The men’s race will begin in Edinburgh and pass through Liverpool and Cardiff, while the women’s race will start in Leeds.

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