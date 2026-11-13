Marta Kostyuk earned $220,000 at her debut WTA Finals

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk earned $220,000 in prize money for participating in the WTA Finals in Indian Wells (U.S.). Despite her losses and the fact that she missed her chance to advance to the semifinals, the athlete was guaranteed this amount for her performance in the tournament.

As noted on the official WTA website, each tournament participant receives $220,000 regardless of match results.

The 24-year-old Kostyuk could have significantly increased her earnings. After losing to Jessica Pegula, the Ukrainian player lost her chance to advance to the semifinals but still had an opportunity to boost her prize money.

To do so, she needed to defeat American Coco Gauff on November 12. Such a result would have earned Kostyuk an additional $230,000, bringing her total prize money to $450,000.

However, the Ukrainian tennis player lost to Hoff, thus ending her debut run at the Year-End Championships with a guaranteed $220,000.

As a reminder, Marta Kostyuk finished her run at the Year-End Championships with three losses and set an anti-record.

Earlier, Marta Kostyuk spoke about the wave of hate she faced after the final against Sobolenko.

Prior to that, Marta Kostyuk explained how her mother fines her children for speaking Russian during training sessions.

Marta Kostyuk has lost her chance to qualify for the WTA Finals.

Marta Kostyuk learned who her potential opponents would be at the tournament in China.

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