Marta Kostyuk finished her run at the Final Tournament with three losses and set an all-time low

The Ukrainian tennis player, ranked 10th in the world, lost to American Cori Gauff in her final group stage match by a score of 4-6, 5-7. This defeat marked Kostyuk’s third loss of the tournament and extended her losing streak to the longest of her career.

This loss marked her seventh consecutive defeat in singles play at WTA tournaments. Thus, Marta set a new personal record for the longest losing streak of her career.

The Ukrainian’s previous longest losing streak lasted from May 13 to July 22, 2025, when she lost six consecutive singles matches.

Kostyuk last defeated an opponent in singles on September 4, 2026. Back then, in the third round of the US Open, she beat Katerina Aleksandrova, a neutral player holding a Russian passport, in two sets.

Earlier, Marta Kostyuk spoke about the wave of hate she faced after the final against Sobolenko.

Prior to that, Marta Kostyuk explained how her mother fines her children for speaking Russian during training sessions.

Marta Kostyuk has lost her chance to qualify for the WTA Finals.

Marta Kostyuk learned who her potential opponents will be at the tournament in China.

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