Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is expected to be included in the team’s squad for Sunday’s away match against Leeds United. The footballer apologised after making public remarks criticising the club’s leadership, Sky Sports reports.

Meeting with management

Team head coach Michael Carrick said the situation had been resolved and all parties involved were moving on. According to the outlet, Martinez met with club management representatives on Thursday, including Wilcox, chief executive Omar Berrada and Carrick. After the meeting, the defender apologised for his remarks.

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Carrick’s reaction

Before the match against Leeds, Carrick said Martinez had issued a statement and realised his mistake. According to the coach, the player’s acknowledgement of what happened is enough for the club to move on. Earlier, Martinez publicly criticised what he considered insufficient investment during the transfer window after Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

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