The Ukrainian Cup match between Chernihiv and Epicenter has been rescheduled for October 29 due to an air raid alert

The Ukrainian Cup Round of 16 soccer match between "Chernihiv" and "Epicenter" has been rescheduled for Thursday, October 29.

The match will take place in the village of Shchaslyve at the Arsenal Arena stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m., but the start was postponed due to an air raid alert.

The teams eventually took the field, but the match could not be completed. In the 22nd minute, the game was interrupted again due to an air raid alert.

As a result, it was decided to reschedule the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16 match for the following day.

This was reported by the Telegram channel of the Chernihiv Football Club.

As a reminder, on October 27, Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” defeated Kyiv’s “Dynamo” 3–0 in a Ukrainian Cup Round of 16 match. The decisive moment of the match was the ejection of Kyiv defender Taras Mykhavko in the 30th minute.

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