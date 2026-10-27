French Real Madrid footballer Kylian Mbappé has apologized for a comment about Mao Zedong, the founder of the PRC. Three major Chinese companies announced the end of their partnerships with the player, while Chinese state television suspended broadcasts of Spanish football championship matches.

As Deutsche Welle reports, the controversy arose after a video spread in which Mbappé spoke about his favorite internet meme featuring his own image. He said that his face had been superimposed on the body of “some guy” whom he considers a Chinese dictator. The image likely referred to Mao Zedong.

The footballer's apology

Mbappé said that his comment was thoughtless and that he understands he offended many people in China and Chinese communities around the world. The footballer apologized to everyone affected by his words, stressing that he had no such intention and respects the Chinese people and their history.

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Reaction of companies and television

Dongpeng, Mengniu and Milkground announced the end of their cooperation with Mbappé. In similarly worded statements, they said they oppose words and actions that “hurt national feelings.”

China Media Group, which controls state broadcaster CCTV, also halted the showing of La Liga matches and removed advertisements featuring Mbappé. La Liga apologized for the situation, noting that the player's statements were his personal position and did not reflect the position of the Spanish football championship. CCTV said it would consider the footballer's apology but would also assess his further actions.

Mao Zedong founded the People's Republic of China in 1949 and led the country until his death in 1976. In the PRC, he remains a respected figure, and public criticism of his legacy is a politically sensitive issue.

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