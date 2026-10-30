Mbilli and Alvarez make weight ahead of Riyadh fight — BBC Sport

Christian Mbilli and Saul Alvarez made weight ahead of their fight for the WBC world title at super-middleweight, which will take place on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Both boxers weighed in at 76 kg before engaging in a tense but respectful face-off, BBC Sport reports.

Fight for the WBC title

Mbilli, 31, who was born in Cameroon and trains in Canada, received WBC super-middleweight champion status in January. The bout against 36-year-old Mexican Alvarez will be his first title defence.

Mbilli has not lost in 30 professional fights: he has recorded 29 wins, one draw and 24 victories by stoppage. The boxer said that a win would significantly change his life and called the upcoming bout a potential fight of the year.

For Alvarez, this ring appearance will be the 69th of his professional career. He made his professional debut on October 29, 2005, and previously won titles in four weight divisions. In September 2025, the Mexican lost to Terence Crawford, and Saturday's fight will be his first bout without a championship title since 2015.

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Alvarez said it was important for him to win back a title, referring to his 21 years of experience in professional boxing.

Security situation in Riyadh

The weigh-in took place a day after Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense, according to the Saudi Press Agency, intercepted two ballistic missiles over Riyadh. A civilian sustained minor injuries from debris, while a house and a car were also damaged.

At the beginning of October, a missile strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed 13 people and injured more than 300. Against the backdrop of the conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi movement in Yemen, doubts arose over the safety of staging the fight, while restricted access to the airport complicated travel for its attendees.

Meanwhile, other sporting events in Saudi Arabia, including the Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition tournament, the final round of the 2026 World Rally Championship and the 2026 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships, were cancelled. In the co-main event, Jaime Munguia will defend his WBA super-middleweight title against Nikita Zon, while Rafael Espinoza will face Ricardo Blandon for the WBO featherweight belt.

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