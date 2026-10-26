Mexico will send a delegation of four athletes to El Salvador to take part in the Cordillera Challenge mountain ultramarathon, which will be held on November 6–8. The team will be led by María Lorena Ramírez Hernández, a representative of the Indigenous Rarámuri people from the state of Chihuahua, Mexico News Daily reports.

130 kilometers along mountain routes

The Cordillera Challenge is a multi-day, 130-kilometer race with a total elevation gain of more than 6,300 meters. The route will pass through El Salvador’s natural sites, including Lake Coatepeque crater lake, the Izalco and Ataco volcanoes, as well as the Barra de Santiago coastal sandbar.

The participation of the Mexican runners is part of a government-supported program aimed at strengthening sporting and cultural ties between Mexico and El Salvador. Myrna Beatriz de la Cruz, head of the México Imparable initiative, which combines the development of sporting talent with the promotion of cultural identity and greater visibility for Mexico’s Indigenous peoples, will also attend the event.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Exhibition about Rarámuri culture

On November 3, the National Library of San Salvador will open the photo exhibition “Mexico — Land of Champions,” sponsored by the Mexican Embassy. It will feature images of the daily life, traditions and cultural heritage of Rarámuri communities in the mountainous Sierra Tarahumara region.

Ramírez Hernández, 31, gained international recognition after winning the 80-kilometer UltraTrail Cerro Rojo race in 2017. She completed the distance in 7 hours and 20 minutes wearing traditional huarache sandals. In 2025, the athlete received the National Sports Award.

Read us on