Mercedes have been fined €5,000 after British driver George Russell failed to fulfil mandatory post-race media duties at the Mexico City Grand Prix in Mexico. As Sky Sports reports, Mercedes excused the driver from speaking to the media due to his difficult emotional state after teammate Kimi Antonelli won the 2026 Formula 1 world championship title.

How the race unfolded

Russell started second, but lost several positions due to a technical problem beyond his control and dropped to sixth place on the opening lap. The stewards found him responsible for a collision with Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar and handed him a 10-second penalty. The Briton ultimately finished sixth.

Antonelli finished the race third and, at the age of 20, became the youngest world champion in Formula 1 history. Four rounds remained until the end of the season. Before leaving the track, Russell personally congratulated the Italian on the title.

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Mercedes' position

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said that he saw Russell very upset after the finish. According to him, the race in Mexico could have been a winning one for the Briton, as the car had sufficient pace, but the team let the driver down on the first straight due to an energy supply problem.

The International Automobile Federation fined Mercedes €5,000 for Russell's absence from media events. After the round, he dropped from second to fourth place in the drivers' standings: race winner Max Verstappen moved up two positions, while Lewis Hamilton, who finished second, overtook Russell and remained third. Russell is due to speak with journalists on Thursday in Brazil ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix, scheduled for November 6–8.

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