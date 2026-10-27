The mayor of Oslo called on the Norwegian government to ban Russians from attending the Ski World Cup

Oslo Mayor Anne Lindbu called on the Norwegian government to revoke visa exemptions for Russian athletes and bar them from entering the country for the World Cup ski jumping event at Holmenkollen during the 2026/2027. The initiative came in response to a decision by the International Ski Federation (FIS) to relax requirements and grant admission to certain athletes from Russia and Belarus under so-called “neutral” status.

The mayor of Oslo emphasized that the international federation’s decision should not oblige Norwegian authorities to grant entry permits to representatives of the aggressor country as long as Russia continues its bloody war against Ukraine. The city government’s position was fully supported by the Norwegian Ski Federation, whose president, Roger Finyord, confirmed a categorical refusal to allow Russian athletes to compete in international events in Norway.

Source: NRK.

Prior to this, the Council of the International Ski Federation (FIS) allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international competitions. At the same time, a number of conditions and restrictions were imposed on them.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has decided to hold the 2030 World Championships in Moscow. This is the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine that an international federation for an Olympic sport has granted Russia the right to host a world championship for adults.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has lifted individual restrictions on Russian and Belarusian representatives. Players, coaches, referees, and other officials from these countries may now participate in FIBA competitions. At the same time, the federation has left the issue of the return of Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs open for further consideration.

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