After the mixed individual relay at the World Cup stage in Kontiolahti, Ukrainian biathlete Oleksandra Merkushina spoke emotionally about the psychological pressure and humiliation she said she has faced on the team for many years.

The athlete stated that the negative attitude toward her results has haunted her since her teenage years and has persisted under various coaches.

Merkushina claims that she has repeatedly been told her achievements are unworthy, and that offensive remarks about her and her family have been spread.

The biathlete emphasized that the current atmosphere on the team prevents her from focusing on the sport and performing to her full potential. She stated that she is ready to move down to the IBU Cup level if that allows her to avoid internal conflicts.

Merkushina stressed that she has no desire to get involved in team disputes or fight for a spot on the national team; she simply wants to train, compete, and achieve results in a peaceful environment.

Ukrainian biathlete Oleksandra Merkushina took fourth place in the junior sprint at the World Championships being held in Arber, Germany.

Ukrainian biathlete Anastasia Merkushina won the 15-kilometer individual race on the first day of the 2026 European Championships, taking place in Sjusjoen, Norway.

Earlier, the Ukrainian national team posted a solid result in the mixed relay at the IBU Cup, finishing seventh among the world’s top teams.

Our team consisted of Bohdan Tsymbal, Bohdan Borkovskyi, Anna Kryvonos, and Anastasia Merkushina.

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