Lionel Messi intends to demand that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) cease the commercial use of his name. This move is related to financial scandals surrounding the organization.

According to the publication, Messi’s legal team has already enlisted experts to draft an official document setting forth this demand.

Earlier, the forward announced his retirement from the Argentine national team.

Since 2023, 39-year-old Lionel Messi has been playing for the American club Inter Miami, which competes in Major League Soccer (MLS).

The soccer player has significant achievements at the international level. He is the 2022 World Cup champion, a two-time World Cup silver medalist (2014 and 2026), a 2008 Olympic champion, and a two-time Copa América winner (2021 and 2024).

Messi has played 208 matches and scored 126 goals for the Argentine national team. The forward has also participated in six World Cups.

This was reported by the publication Marca.

As a reminder, on October 23, Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi received the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports in Oviedo, Spain. He became the first soccer player to be honored with this award individually.

Argentine forward Lionel Messi of Inter Miami became the first soccer player in the U.S. to win the MLS Golden Boot two seasons in a row. During the 2026 regular season, he scored 26 goals in 31 matches and topped the league’s scoring charts. The award was announced on the final day of the regular season.

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