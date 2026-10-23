Argentine footballer Lionel Messi received the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports on October 23 in Oviedo, Spain. He became the first footballer to be honored with this award individually, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ceremony in Oviedo

Princess Leonor presented the award to the 39-year-old Inter Miami forward during a ceremony at the Campoamor Theatre. Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia also attended the event.

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Why Messi was honored

The award was announced on June 3. The jury recognized Messi's sporting career, charitable work, as well as his modesty, team play and fair competition.

The jury also specifically noted the footballer's efforts to improve access to education and healthcare for children in disadvantaged circumstances, as well as his commitment to team success. Previously, among football representatives, Xavi Hernandez and goalkeeper Iker Casillas received the award jointly in 2012. In 2002, Brazil's national team was also honored with the award after its fifth World Cup victory.

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