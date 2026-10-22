Messi will attend the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony in the field of sports

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has been invited to official events attended by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain. The Argentine will attend the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony in the field of sports, which will take place in the Spanish city of Oviedo.

On Thursday, October 22, Messi will attend an official dinner with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. The event is part of a series of activities dedicated to the Princess of Asturias Awards.

On the same day, the soccer player will meet with schoolchildren, students, and fans at the Oviedo Sports Palace.

On Friday, October 23, the Argentine will attend an official reception hosted by the royal family and then take part in the Princess of Asturias Award ceremony in the field of sports.

According to Marca, that same evening, Messi will travel to New York to make it in time for Inter Miami’s next match. The game against the New York Red Bulls is scheduled for October 24.

Lionel Messi is an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and a four-time Champions League champion. The Argentine forward has also won a number of international trophies with the national team.

Among the soccer player’s most significant achievements are:

winning the 2022 World Cup with the Argentine national team;

two Copa América titles —in 2021 and 2024;

a gold medal at the 2008 Olympic Games, which Messi won as a member of the Argentine Olympic team.

The player’s participation in events in Oviedo will take place between club season matches, as Inter Miami is set to face the New York Red Bulls on October 24.

This was reported by Marca.

As a reminder, soccer player Lionel Messi scored two goals in Inter Miami’s away match against Atlanta United in the U.S. The game ended with a 3-1 victory for the Miami team.

During the riots in Paris near Place de la République, an unknown individual stole a Barcelona soccer jersey autographed by Lionel Messi, as well as the Argentine soccer player’s captain’s armband.

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