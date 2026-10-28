Mykola Shaparenko commented on Dynamo's crushing defeat at the hands of Shakhtar in the Ukrainian Cup

Mykola Shaparenko, a midfielder for Kyiv’s Dynamo, commented on his team’s 0–3 loss to Donetsk’s Shakhtar in the Round of 16 of the Ukrainian Cup. The player acknowledged that the Kyiv team failed to put on a decent performance, and that Taras Mykhavko’s red card in the first half significantly complicated the situation.

The midfielder noted that the team is dealing with negative emotions following the loss. According to him, the players are particularly disappointed with their performance on the field in front of their fans.

“Of course, the emotions are negative. We’re especially ashamed in front of our fans for what we showed today. Our next match is coming up soon, and I hope we’ll be able to redeem ourselves.

We executed what we’d worked on in training and put into practice on the field the game plan laid out by the coaching staff, but you saw for yourselves what happened after that. After the red card, it was much harder for us to readjust our play,” Shaparenko said.

According to the midfielder, Taras Mykhavko’s first-half red card forced “Dynamo” to readjust its game and made it harder to execute the coaching staff’s original plan.

Shaparenko also highlighted the goal conceded at the end of the first half. In his opinion, after the break, the Kyiv team had opportunities for counterattacks but failed to capitalize on them properly.

“It’s very disappointing to concede a goal at the end of the first half. But we had good opportunities to launch counterattacks in the second half; we just needed to manage the ball better and make more effective use of our chances,” the player emphasized.

Following a 0–3 loss to Shakhtar, Dynamo was eliminated from the Ukrainian Cup in the round of 16.

Mykola Shaparenko expressed hope that in the next match, the team will be able to turn things around and redeem themselves in front of the fans.

Shaparenko spoke about this in an interview with Dynamo’s official website.

On October 27, Donetsk’s Shakhtar defeated Kyiv’s Dynamo 3–0 in the round of 16 of the Ukrainian Cup. The decisive moment of the match was the ejection of Kyiv defender Taras Mykhavko in the 30th minute.

Read us on