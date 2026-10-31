Milwaukee Brewers MLB pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, who is of Polish descent, said he would agree to play for Poland’s national baseball team if he received such an offer. Interia Sport reports.

Possible appearances for Poland

The possibility of Misiorowski playing for Poland was raised on the Foul Territory podcast. Former baseball player A.J. Pierzynski, who also has ties to Poland, asked the player whether the Polish national team could count on him. The pitcher replied that he would accept such an offer if approached.

Earlier, in a conversation with Mookie Betts for Bleacher Report, Misiorowski confirmed his Polish heritage. At the same time, he said that he does not speak Polish and has not had the opportunity to meet his family in Poland. Regarding the possibility of playing for the Polish team at the World Baseball Classic, the baseball player noted that formalizing such a decision could be complicated, but he likes the idea itself.

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MLB career

The 24-year-old Misiorowski entered Major League Baseball in 2025. According to the outlet, he was one of the important Brewers players in the World Series, which ended on October 28 with Milwaukee’s 4:1 series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

In June 2026, in a game against the Colorado Rockies, he threw a pitch at a speed of nearly 167 km/h. Interia Sport calls it the fastest pitch by a starting pitcher since such measurements began in 2008.

Contract and earnings

This season, Misiorowski received $788,300, according to Spotrac. His salary is still limited by MLB rules for players who have recently entered the league. At the same time, the Brewers paid him $2.35 million when he signed his contract.

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