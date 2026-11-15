The Russian junior national team was ultimately barred from competing in the World Championship in Canada

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has officially excluded the Russian junior national team from the 2027 World Championship due to visa restrictions imposed by the Canadian government, while retaining Canada’s status as the host country.

“After a thorough assessment of the possibility of organizing alternative options for hosting the tournament, the IIHF Council decided that Canada will retain its status as the host country, and the championship will take place as scheduled—from December 26, 2026, to January 5, 2027, in Edmonton and Red Deer,” the organization’s official press release states. An updated schedule for the Elite Division and Division 1A, reflecting the exclusion of the Russian team, will be published shortly.

Source: International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) press office.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has overturned the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) ban on Russian teams participating in tournaments during the 2026–2027 season. The suspension had been in effect since 2022, following the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The IIHF is disappointed with the court’s decision but has stated that it will comply with it. CAS explained that the federation had not provided sufficient evidence to support its concerns regarding the safety of competition participants.

Giulio Palermo, the president of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) panel that presided over the case regarding the return of Russian national hockey teams to international competition, visited Moscow in September.

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