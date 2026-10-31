KTM rider Pedro Acosta won the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix sprint race at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. Ducati’s Marc Marquez finished second, while Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi took third place.

Leader crashes

Pole-sitter Alex Marquez dropped out on the third lap while leading the race. Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura led for most of the 10-lap sprint, but lost positions near the end and finished fourth.

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Title battle

According to Channel NewsAsia, the sprint result increased Marc Marquez’s lead over Jorge Martin to 19 points. Martin withdrew due to persistent wrist pain that hindered his return after a fracture. The Spanish rider acknowledged that his title chances had already been lost.

There was a threat of rain during Saturday’s race in Sepang. The main Malaysian Grand Prix race is scheduled for Sunday.

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