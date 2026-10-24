Marc Marquez on a Ducati won the Australian Grand Prix sprint at the Phillip Island circuit and regained the lead in the MotoGP championship. After the victory, the Spaniard had 365 points and moved 10 points ahead of Jorge Martin.

Battle for the lead

Marquez started from pole position and retained the lead at the start of the race. His title rival Jorge Martin moved up to second place, overtaking Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco.

During the sprint, Martin took the lead three times, but Marquez regained first position each time. The race took place on a dry track after two rainy qualifying sessions, although dark clouds remained over the circuit.

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Martin crashes out

On the eighth lap, Martin crashed when his motorcycle lost grip on the track. The rider was taken away from the crash site on a stretcher, and Aprilia said he was taken to the medical centre for examination.

After the finish, Marquez said that both riders were operating at the limit in the title fight. His brother Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing took second place, while Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing finished third. Channel NewsAsia reports on the sprint.

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