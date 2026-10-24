MotoGP is keeping the Qatar Grand Prix on the season calendar despite tensions in the Middle East and safety concerns voiced by some riders. The race at Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit, initially scheduled for April, has been rescheduled for November 6–8 as the 20th round of the season after being postponed due to the regional conflict. As TimesLIVE reports, preparations for the race are continuing, with the safety and well-being of all participants described as the top priority.

Alex Marquez’s concerns

Gresini Racing rider Alex Marquez said ahead of the Australian Grand Prix that he doubts it is possible to fully guarantee safety in the unstable situation. According to him, conditions are changing daily and are looking increasingly worse.

Marquez noted that the championship assures participants that the situation is under control, but considers it too complicated and liable to change significantly within a single day. He urged organisers to wait a few more days before making a decision on holding the round. The rider also stressed that Dorna must take care of the health of the people travelling to Qatar.

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The championship leader’s position

MotoGP standings leader Jorge Martin, who rides for Aprilia, said he wants to race in Qatar and trusts the championship management’s decision. Ahead of the round at Phillip Island, he was two points ahead of reigning champion Marc Marquez of Ducati after 17 of the season’s 22 rounds.

Martin said that if organisers decide to hold the race, it will mean that safety guarantees are in place for participants. Against the backdrop of regional tensions, several sporting events were cancelled in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, including the Saudi International golf tournament, the UCI Urban Cycling World Championships and the FIFA-e World Cup. The Qatar Grand Prix has been part of the MotoGP calendar almost continuously since its debut in 2004; the only interruption was the cancellation of the 2020 race due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

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