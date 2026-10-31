MotoGP plans to hold the Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail circuit on November 6–8, despite demands from some riders for additional safety guarantees for travel to the region. Channel NewsAsia reports. The round, initially scheduled for April, was moved to November due to the regional conflict.

Organizers’ position

MotoGP said it had provided teams and riders with all available assurances from the State of Qatar, the circuit and through its own risk-assessment procedures. Organizers stressed that safety remains a priority, while noting that no government or sports-event organizer can create a zero-risk environment.

MotoGP Deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta visited Qatar, where circuit president Abdulrahman Al-Mannai stated that he was ready to welcome riders, teams and fans for the 20th round of the season.

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Riders seek guarantees

According to a MotoGP source, Qatar guaranteed that teams would not be left in the country in the event of an escalation of the conflict and would be able to leave safely in time for the final two rounds of the season, in Portugal and Spain. At the same time, the Spanish Embassy in Qatar advised its citizens not to travel to the Gulf country unless absolutely necessary.

Among the athletes seeking additional assurances was championship leader and seven-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez. Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi said that Marquez, like other riders, had only requested an organizational safety plan, including an evacuation plan. No decision has yet been made on possible sporting sanctions for teams or riders who do not compete in Qatar.

Aprilia’s position

Aprilia technical director Fabiano Sterlacchini said the team is determined to race in Qatar. Spaniard Jorge Martin, who is second in the championship behind Marquez, missed the Malaysian Grand Prix due to a wrist injury.

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