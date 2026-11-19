On November 18, 2026, Ukrainian soccer player Mykhailo Mudryk spoke for the first time about the doping scandal that prevented him from playing professionally for nearly two years. In an interview with Dmytro Gordon, he stated that the banned substance meldonium may have entered his system while he was with the Ukrainian national team. The soccer player also accused the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) of mismanaging the team and failing to provide support during the investigation.

These statements drew attention to the case, which concluded with an unexpected decision in the summer of 2026. In January, Mudryk received a four-year suspension, but on July 31, the Football Association (FA) allowed him to return to competition. This was due to changes in anti-doping standards and an agreement involving the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

At the same time, official documents indicate that the soccer player admitted to violating anti-doping rules. Therefore, the end of his suspension does not mean he has been fully exonerated legally.

UA.News explains how Mykhailo Mudryk’s doping case unfolded, what the player and UAF representatives have stated, why the four-year suspension was reduced, and which questions remain unanswered.

Mykhailo Mudryk Accused the Ukrainian National Team and the UAF of Involvement in the Doping Scandal

In an interview with Dmytro Gordon, Mykhailo Mudryk stated that prior to the notification of his positive test, he had never heard of meldonium and did not know how the banned substance could have entered his system.

According to Mudryk, this could have happened while he was at the Ukrainian national team’s training camp. He explained that at that time, he was traveling to Ukraine solely in connection with call-ups to the national team. The soccer player also claimed that meldonium is prevalent mainly in Eastern Europe, which is why he attributes the presence of the substance in his system specifically to his time with the national team.

When asked directly by a journalist whether he blamed the national team’s management for the situation, Mudryk replied, “Yes, exactly.”

The player’s main complaint concerns the safety and oversight of the medications players receive. Mudryk compared the national team’s operations to those of major European clubs, where, during away games, dedicated staff members are responsible for player access, accommodations, and daily living arrangements.

According to the Ukrainian player, there was no proper control system in place for the national team. He also said that the national team’s nutritionist would bring the players small cups of pills about once every two days, which they were required to take. According to Mudryk, this practice did not occur immediately before matches.

The soccer player believes that under such conditions, there were many possible ways for a banned substance to enter the body. At the same time, he did not claim that the pills from the nutritionist specifically contained meldonium, nor did he name any specific person who might have been involved in the incident.

Separately, Mudryk criticized the actions of the Ukrainian Football Association after the doping investigation began. According to him, the UAF leadership formally demonstrated a willingness to help, but in practice, the support was insufficient. The soccer player claimed that the association did not assist in determining how meldonium entered his system and feared potential liability for organizational shortcomings within the national team.

Another complaint concerned a possible leak of confidential information. Mudryk explained that at the start of the investigation, his lawyers had exchanged emails with UAF representatives. Subsequently, part of this correspondence became publicly available, and the player’s team was forced to take matters into their own hands to try to limit its dissemination. He called this situation a sign of unprofessionalism.

At the same time, Mudryk did not present any public evidence as to who exactly had made the correspondence public. During the interview, Dmytro Gordon also asked the soccer player about personal support from UAF President Andriy Shevchenko. Mudryk confirmed that Shevchenko had contacted him after the doping scandal broke, but, according to him, the conversation was limited to asking how he was doing.

Speaking about moral support, the soccer player noted: “I don’t recall receiving such support.”

Timeline of Mudryk’s doping case: from a positive test to a four-year suspension

Mykhailo Mudryk’s doping case began in the fall of 2024, when he was playing for London’s Chelsea and was regularly called up to the Ukrainian national team. According to an official statement from the FA, the player tested positive on October 22, 2024, during an out-of-competition doping test. The analysis revealed a low concentration of meldonium.

Mudryk did indeed play for the national team in October. On October 11, he scored the winning goal in a match against Georgia in Poznań, and on October 14, he played in a match against the Czech Republic in Wrocław.

Therefore, if one is to examine the player’s version of events regarding the possible ingestion of the substance while with the national team, one must first investigate the circumstances of the October training camp. The November matches took place after the positive sample was collected.

On December 4, 2024, the FA notified Mudryk of the test result and temporarily suspended him from soccer. The case became public on December 17, when Chelsea issued an official statement. At that time, the club confirmed that the player categorically denied knowingly using banned substances. Mudryk himself called the news of the positive test a complete shock and expressed hope that he would return to the field soon.

On May 23, 2025, the FA formally charged the player under two provisions of the anti-doping regulations. These related to the presence of a prohibited substance in his sample and its use or attempted use. In January 2026, an independent disciplinary commission held a hearing and imposed a four-year suspension on Mudryk.

The player appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne. The appeal was filed on February 25, although the penalty was not made public until later. On July 30, 2026, the FA and Mudryk’s representatives reached an agreement in consultation with WADA. The following day, the English Football Association officially announced that the player was no longer suspended and could return to competition.

How Andriy Shevchenko, Serhiy Rebrov, and the UAF Commented on Mudryk’s Doping Scandal

Mykhailo Mudryk’s statements in November 2026 differ significantly from how representatives of the Ukrainian Association of Football had previously described the situation.

As early as December 20, 2024, the then-head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, reported that he had spoken with the player after news of the positive test emerged. Rebrov emphasized that Mudryk is an important player for the national team and promised his support. The coach stated that the coaching staff would fight for the player and hoped for the lightest possible punishment.

On February 11, 2025, UAF President Andriy Shevchenko commented on the situation for the first time. He confirmed that the association had received inquiries from Mudryk’s legal team and had been in correspondence with them. Shevchenko emphasized: “We all believe that Mudryk is not guilty.”

The UAF president also stated that he does not consider the doping case to be the end of the player’s career at Chelsea. He expected Mudryk to return to play, although he could not specify a timeline.

In September 2025, UAF representatives provided a statement to BBC Sport journalists. The association emphasized that it is not a party to the disciplinary proceedings being conducted by English soccer authorities. The UAF reported that neither the FA nor WADA had sent it any official requests regarding the case. At the same time, the association maintained contact with Mudryk’s attorneys and provided the necessary information.

Separately, UAF representatives denied any involvement by its officials, staff, doctors, and coaches in the doping case. They did not provide further details, citing confidentiality requirements.

Another important statement was made on May 27, 2026, when Mudryk had already received a four-year suspension. Shevchenko reiterated that the UAF was not a party to the conflict. According to him, the association responded to all inquiries from the soccer player’s attorneys and provided as much information as it could gather.

The UAF president also expressed hope that CAS would reach a fair decision and reduce the length of the suspension. Thus, throughout 2024–2026, the association’s leadership consistently expressed its support for Mudryk. However, the UAF did not acknowledge its own responsibility for the presence of the banned substance in his system.

What Is Meldonium and Why Was Mudryk Suspended for Four Years?

Meldonium is a medication also known by the brand name “Mildronate.” It is used to treat certain cardiovascular diseases.

WADA included meldonium in its monitoring program in 2015 and added it to the list of prohibited substances effective January 1, 2016. The ban applies to both in-competition and out-of-competition testing. This means that a positive test result can lead to disciplinary proceedings regardless of whether the athlete provided a sample after a match.

In the Mudryk case, the FA detected a low concentration of meldonium in a sample from October 22, 2024. It is important to note that the anti-doping system holds athletes responsible for prohibited substances detected in their bodies. To establish a violation, it is not always necessary to prove intentional intent to gain a competitive advantage.

At the same time, accidental ingestion of the substance, contamination of dietary supplements, or third-party interference may influence the assessment of culpability and the severity of the penalty. However, such circumstances must be substantiated by evidence.

In January 2026, the FA’s independent disciplinary commission found a violation of anti-doping rules and imposed a four-year suspension on Mudryk.

How Mudryk Managed to Reduce His Four-Year Suspension

A key decision in the Mykhailo Mudryk case was made on July 30, 2026. The Football Association of England announced that it had settled the case in agreement with WADA.

A key factor was the amendment to Technical Document TD2027MRL, which specifies the minimum concentration levels of certain prohibited substances at which laboratories are required to report test results.

The FA noted that under the updated technical requirements, the concentration of meldonium detected in Mudryk’s sample would not have resulted in a report of an anti-doping rule violation.

However, the new standards are not retroactive. Therefore, they could not automatically overturn the result of the analysis conducted under the previous rules. Ultimately, the FA, Mudryk’s representatives, and WADA utilized the case resolution mechanism provided for in Article 10.8.2 of the World Anti-Doping Code.

This mechanism allows an athlete to acknowledge the violation and accept a sanction agreed upon with the anti-doping authorities. Under certain circumstances, this can result in a reduced period of ineligibility.

In Mudryk’s case, the penalty was reduced to the period he had already served. The UK Anti-Doping registry contains a corresponding entry regarding the soccer player’s case involving meldonium, which was reviewed by the FA. The athlete’s name is withheld, but the dates and circumstances match the official statement from the English association.

The duration of the sanction listed in the registry is 21 months and one week—from October 22, 2024, through July 30, 2026, inclusive.

Thus, Mudryk’s return to soccer was not due to the complete dismissal of all charges. He admitted to violating anti-doping rules, but the parties reduced the penalty to the time he had already served.

How Much Did Mudryk Spend on the Doping Case and How Did He Return to Soccer

The doping case had not only athletic but also financial consequences for Mykhailo Mudryk. In an interview with Gordon, the soccer player said that legal defense, individual training, and maintaining his physical condition required significant expenses.

According to him, the cost of legal services ran into millions of pounds sterling. Mudryk did not specify the exact amount. During his suspension, he had to organize his own training sessions, rent soccer fields, and work with personal trainers. At the same time, according to the soccer player, Chelsea continued to pay his salary.

After the case was resolved, Mudryk described the suspension period as the most difficult phase of his career. He also emphasized that he had never knowingly used banned substances.

In August 2026, the Ukrainian returned to training with Chelsea, and in early September, he joined Tottenham on loan. On September 5, he played in an official match for the first time in nearly two years. In the match against Nottingham Forest, Mudryk came on as a substitute in the 75th minute.

However, he soon suffered an ankle injury, which caused him to miss a series of matches once again.

Read us on