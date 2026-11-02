Nearly 8.4 million ticket applications have been submitted for the India–Pakistan match at the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup, which will take place on October 10 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The group-stage match will be hosted by the 34,000-capacity Wanderers stadium, BBC Sport reports.

Demand for the match and final

The 2027 tournament will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The final, scheduled to take place on November 21, is also set to be held at Wanderers. Nearly 8 million ticket applications have been submitted for the tournament's decisive match.

The World Cup's opening match on October 7 will be a repeat of the 2023 final, when Australia defeated India in Ahmedabad. The India–Pakistan rivalry is among the most anticipated in international cricket, although India have won the past nine head-to-head meetings. Pakistan last defeated India at the 2022 Asia Cup.

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Group-stage format

Pakistan will play in a group with Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and a qualifying participant. The other group includes England, South Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and another qualifying participant.

The top three teams from each group, as well as the best team among those finishing fourth, will advance to the Super 7 stage. Four teams from the Super 7 stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

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