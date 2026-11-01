Namibia’s national team defeated Ireland in the fifth and decisive match of the one-day international cricket series in Windhoek, Namibia. The hosts won by five wickets, scoring 131 runs for five wickets in 21.2 overs in response to Ireland’s 129 runs. Namibia won the series 3-2, BBC Sport reports.

Ireland lost wickets early

The Irish team won the toss and chose to bat first, but lost Tim Tector, who scored five runs, in the second over. Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for nine runs, while Cade Carmichael became the first of three players dismissed by Jack Brassell.

Harry Tector and captain Lorcan Tucker resisted for a time, while Jordan Neill was Ireland’s top scorer with 33 runs from 25 balls. However, the team finished its innings on 129 runs in 33.1 overs. JJ Smit took four wickets for 20 runs.

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Namibia reached the target quickly

During the chase, Michael van Lingen was dismissed for 15 runs. Louren Steenkamp scored 46 runs from 44 balls before he was run out by Matthew Humphreys. Humphreys also took two wickets for 48 runs, but 30 runs from Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus helped the hosts keep control of the match.

Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker called the result disappointing but said the team had gained useful experience. According to him, Namibia demonstrated how to perform successfully at the top of the batting order and in the middle of the innings while bowling. A Cricket World Cup qualifying tournament is due to take place in Namibia next February.

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