Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane said ahead of the Champions League match against Atletico in Madrid, Spain, that he would prefer winning the tournament to the Ballon d'Or. The English footballer stressed that team trophies are the main goal in football, BBC Sport reports.

Priority given to team trophies

Kane called receiving the Ballon d'Or one of the best moments of his life and career. At the same time, he said that he would like to experience the emotions of winning the Champions League with the team and lift the trophy with Bayern.

Asked what he would choose between the European Champions Cup and the Ballon d'Or, the footballer replied that he would choose the Champions League. He added that he has the opportunity to win both awards.

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New contract with Bayern

The 33-year-old Kane also said that he is close to signing a new contract with the Munich club. According to him, the sides have agreed on most key terms, and lawyers only need to settle the details. The striker expects that the agreement could be finalised within the next few days.

Last season, Kane scored 73 goals for club and country and helped Bayern win the domestic treble. He joined the Munich side from Tottenham in August 2023 for €100 million.

Bayern's preparations for the match against Atletico are taking place without head coach Vincent Kompany. The Belgian was hospitalised after he lost consciousness during a reserve team training session on 23 October and was discharged from hospital five days later. While Kompany continues his recovery, his assistant Aaron Danks is managing the first team.

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