Borussia Dortmund forward Fabio Silva scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute of the away Der Klassiker match against Bayern in Munich, Germany. His goal set the final score at 2:2 and preserved Dortmund's unbeaten run. As Sky Sports News reports, the Portuguese player controlled the ball, created space for himself and sent his second touch into the far corner.

Goal in Munich

Before joining Borussia, Silva played for Wolverhampton, which bought him from Porto for £30 million when he was 18. He made 62 Premier League appearances and scored four goals, while also playing on loan for Anderlecht, PSV, Rangers and Las Palmas.

Last year, Silva permanently left Wolverhampton and signed a contract with the Dortmund club. In his debut Bundesliga season, he mostly remained on the bench, and in the summer he did not rule out changing teams as he wanted to start more often.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Competition in attack

After talks with the coach and sporting director before the transfer window closed, Silva stayed at Borussia and scored in the first two Bundesliga matches of the season. At the same time, his playing time remains limited: over the past six weeks, he has started only once in the German championship, against Eintracht.

The 24-year-old forward believes he can play alongside experienced striker Serhou Guirassy rather than only deputising for him. Last season, Silva scored three goals, while Guirassy scored 22. This season, they have started three matches together, and Borussia won all of those games. In Munich, Guirassy also remained on the pitch alongside Silva and scored Dortmund's first goal of the match.

Read us on