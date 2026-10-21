The National Football League will not take disciplinary action against the Philadelphia Eagles over the team’s handling of quarterback Jalen Hurts’ treatment after blood clots were discovered. The Guardian reports, citing a person familiar with the situation.

NFL contacts with medical staff

In a statement, the NFL said its representatives had remained in contact with the Eagles’ medical staff and Cleveland Clinic in London throughout the player’s treatment. The league said NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills coordinates medical resources with leading specialists in international markets in consultation with the NFL Players Association.

According to the league, medical care for athletes is provided by club medical staff in coordination with independent doctors.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Hurts will miss the rest of the season

Hurts is on the injured reserve list and is expected to miss the remainder of the season after a blood clot in his left calf moved to his lungs. The club and the player’s agent, Nicole Lynn, said the quarterback was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary embolism.

Hurts is being treated with blood-thinning medication and will be unable to participate in football activities while taking it. On October 11, he played against Jacksonville in London three days after informing the medical staff about the injury following practice. London specialists initially diagnosed him with superficial venous thrombosis in his left calf.

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