Nigeria has entered 19 athletes to compete at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, which begin on 31 October in Senegal. The team includes 12 girls and seven boys, who will compete in six sports.

Premium Times Nigeria reports, citing Nigeria’s National Sports Commission, that the athletes will compete in athletics, boxing, road cycling, swimming, table tennis and beach volleyball.

Team roster

Nigeria will have its largest representation in athletics, with nine athletes: five girls and four boys. Four athletes will represent the country in swimming, with two competitors of each gender.

One male athlete and one female athlete will compete in table tennis. The entry also includes a female boxer, a female road cyclist and a women’s beach volleyball pair.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preparations for the start

According to the National Sports Commission, the team is completing a 21-day training camp that began on 9 October and is due to end on 29 October. The programme included medical examinations, training on anti-doping rules, technical and tactical preparation, equipment selection and travel document processing.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 31 October at the Olympic Stadium in Diamniadio. Table tennis and beach volleyball competitions are also due to begin that day. The Games will run until 13 November, with events taking place in three zones: Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

Dakar 2026 will be the fourth Summer Youth Olympic Games and the first Olympic sporting event to be hosted by Africa.

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