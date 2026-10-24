In the United States, ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin, Adrian Newey responded to criticism from former Red Bull chief Christian Horner. Newey said that Horner may not have fully understood his pain and frustration over the team’s prolonged problems with power unit supplier Renault, Sky Sports News reports.

Reaction to Horner’s remarks

In his new autobiography, Drive, Horner recalled the events of 2014, when Newey received an offer from Ferrari and considered leaving Red Bull. The former team principal wrote that he was upset by the designer’s desire to leave at the first difficulties. He also noted that he no longer considered their partnership as strong as it had been before.

Newey said that he had not yet read the book in full. According to him, for a chassis designer, an unsuccessful year for a power unit manufacturer can be accepted. At the same time, a situation in which the supplier, in his view, shows no intention of fixing the problem is much worse.

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The period with Renault

Red Bull continued to use Renault power units after the introduction of the turbo-hybrid regulations in 2014. The French manufacturer had difficulties with the new rules, which affected the competitiveness of the cars designed by Newey. The designer said that the situation with this supplier did not change until Red Bull switched to Honda in 2019.

Ultimately, Newey turned down Ferrari’s offer in 2014, extended his contract with Red Bull and began combining his Formula 1 work with other company projects. He remained at Red Bull until 2024 and joined Aston Martin the following year. Newey also stressed that he and Horner remain friends.

The designer agreed with Horner’s assessment of the similarities between Aston Martin’s current situation and Red Bull’s early years after the acquisition of the Jaguar team in 2005. According to Newey, both teams had experienced changes in owners and leaders in the past, while the main task is to establish cooperation within the team, overcome the isolation of departments and improve team culture.

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