Crystal Palace defeated Fulham 1-0 in the fourth-round League Cup match at Craven Cottage to reach the tournament’s quarter-finals. Forward Eddie Nketiah scored the only goal in the 37th minute.

Goal from the first shot

As Sky Sports reports, Fulham had the advantage in play during the first half and created several dangerous chances. In the 16th minute, Tete, who was left unmarked at the far post, headed wide. Two minutes later, Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson dealt with a shot from Robinson.

Crystal Palace opened the scoring with their first shot of the game. Oscar Mingueza broke down the right flank and delivered a pass into the penalty area, where Nketiah redirected the ball into the net with a delicate touch. It was the forward’s 10th touch of the ball in the match.

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Henderson’s saves

After the break, Fulham continued to press. In the 68th minute, Alex Iwobi received the ball after a layoff from Timothy Castagne but shot straight at Henderson from close range. The goalkeeper also saved his team in stoppage time by denying a Gonzalo Garcia header.

Late in the match, Crystal Palace could have doubled their advantage, but Daichi Kamada shot wide from the edge of the penalty area. The victory helped ease the pressure on team manager Pierre Sage, the outlet notes.

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