Norway has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from entering the country — Sibiga

The restriction applies to professional athletes and support staff from Russia and Belarus. The reason for this decision is Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga.

The Norwegian authorities’ decision was a direct response to the easing of restrictions by international sports federations.

According to the minister, attempts to reinstate representatives of the Russian Federation in international competitions cannot be separated from the reality of the war, as Russian elite sports remain closely tied to the Kremlin’s state structures.

“Granting athletes neutral status does not automatically sever these ties,” Sibiga emphasized.

Thanks to concrete measures taken by Finland, Canada, and now Norway, international resistance to Russia’s return to sports continues to grow.

The ministry notes that decisions by sports federations cannot absolve governments of their responsibility to consider the broader consequences of Russian aggression.

“I thank Norway and our Norwegian partners for this important decision and their principled solidarity with Ukraine,” the foreign minister added.

Prior to this, Finland had banned Russian athletes from entering the country starting November 16.

The Netherlands also refused to issue visas to Russian female athletes ahead of the World Championships.

Nine EU countries supported sanctions against sports federations bearing the Russian Federation’s symbols.

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