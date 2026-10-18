New Zealand's women's rugby league team secured a comeback victory over Fiji, 18:12, in the opening match of the World Cup in Newcastle. The New Zealanders trailed 4:12 in the first half and 10:12 at the break, but avoided defeat against the tournament debutants, BBC Sport reports.

Fiji took the lead in the first half

New Zealand opened the scoring in the second minute through a try by Stacey Waaka. However, Fiji seized the initiative after the 21st minute: captain Sereana Naitokatoka broke through from dummy-half and sent Losana Lutu over the try line. Lutu scored the Fiji women's team's first-ever World Cup try.

Five minutes later, Sienna Laing extended Fiji's lead. Waaka's second try before the break reduced New Zealand's deficit to two points. It was the first time the New Zealanders had been behind at half-time in a World Cup match.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Turning point after the break

After play resumed, Fiji's defence held off the opponents' attacks for a long time. Eventually, penalties by Zahara Temara allowed New Zealand to level the score and take the lead. Leianne Tufuga secured the victory in the closing minutes, scoring after a cross-field kick by Raecene McGregor.

New Zealand head coach Ricky Henry called the match a “wake-up call” for the team and said the players had moved away from the planned game. New Zealand's next opponent in Group B will be France in Christchurch, while Fiji will play Papua New Guinea.

Read us on