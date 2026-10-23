In the United States, the NWSL women’s football league and the NWSLPA players’ union agreed to remove restrictive criteria for obtaining High Impact Player status. From January 1, 2027, a club will be able to grant this status to any player if her salary is at least 12% of the league’s base salary cap, The Guardian reports.

New rules for clubs

The High Impact Player mechanism allows teams to spend up to an additional $1 million above the established salary cap to sign star players. For the 2026 season, the base cap was $3.7 million. The NWSL will also have the right to set the maximum number of players with High Impact Player status at one club.

The previous version of the rule provided for eight criteria for this status. They included playing minutes for the U.S. national team, Ballon d’Or recognition, selection to the NWSL Best XI, as well as inclusion in media rankings, including The Guardian’s list of the world’s 100 best female footballers and a ranking of athletes’ marketability.

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Settlement of disputes

The NWSLPA challenged this mechanism, stating that the classification of players violates federal labor law and the current collective bargaining agreement. Under the previous requirements, approximately 100 players, including Trinity Rodman and Sophia Wilson, could qualify for the status.

The parties settled a total of six claims, including a dispute over the league’s rejection of a contract proposal between the Washington Spirit and Rodman. Before the introduction of the High Impact Player mechanism, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman did not allow the club to conclude a deal with the player with an average annual value of more than $1 million, citing its deferred-payment structure. Rodman later re-signed with the Washington Spirit on record terms, worth more than $2 million per year with bonuses.

The league will still be able to reject contracts over attempts to circumvent the salary cap, but it will have to notify the union of the decision and provide an explanation within 72 hours. The agreement also provides for the recognition of most existing football boot endorsement contracts of players and the cancellation of previously imposed fines.

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