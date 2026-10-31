The UAE cricket team defeated the Netherlands by five wickets in a Cricket World Cup League Two match at the ICC Academy in Dubai. While chasing a target of 264 runs, 33-year-old batsman Akshdeep Nath scored 99 runs from 88 balls, The National reports.

One run short of a century

Nath hit five fours and four sixes but was unable to score his first international century. Netherlands captain Bas de Leede dismissed him lbw when Nath was on 99 runs.

Nath was supported in the decisive partnership by opening batsman Adib Usmani. He finished the match unbeaten on 81 runs, although he was forced to temporarily leave the field during the innings because of intense heat.

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Nath said the team tried not to lose wickets in pursuit of spectacular shots. According to him, he wanted to reach the 100-run mark, but the team’s victory over a strong opponent was more important.

Playing for the UAE

Fourteen years ago, Nath won the Under-19 World Cup as part of India’s Under-19 national team. This year, he arrived in the UAE, became a citizen of the country and quickly joined the national team alongside other naturalized players.

The cricketer called playing for the UAE a dream come true and said he aims to represent the national team for as long as possible and help it win. After the match against the Netherlands, the UAE will play Oman, and in December it will compete in the qualifying playoff in Kathmandu. To retain ODI status, the team needs to finish the tournament among the top four.

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