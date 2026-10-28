BHA chief warns racing could lose £57m — Sky Sports News

In the United Kingdom, British Horseracing Authority (BHA) chief executive Brant Dunshea said that an increase in the tax on gaming machines in betting shops could cost the industry up to £57m a year. This was reported by Sky Sports News.

The rate was raised to 25%

As part of the budget, the Machine Games Duty rate was increased by five percentage points to 25%. According to Dunshea, the government rejected a scenario under which the rate could have been raised to 40%, but the approved increase will still significantly harm racing’s finances.

The BHA chief referred to independent modelling submitted to the Treasury before the budget announcement. According to him, British horse racing receives nearly one-third of its annual £350m income from bets placed through betting shops on high streets.

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Risk of betting shop closures

Dunshea said there is a risk that hundreds or even thousands of betting shops across the country could close. In his view, this could affect prize money, the viability of racecourses, thousands of jobs, as well as horse welfare projects and sector-specific research.

He also noted that, for some fans, visiting a local bookmaker is the main way to engage with horse racing. The BHA plans to urgently discuss with the government ways to mitigate the consequences of the tax policy and to further analyse the budget documents.

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